YMCA will honor two legends
Later this month, the Attleboro Norton YMCA will be honoring two men who contributed mightily to its success: Bob Fredette and Tom Cuddy. Fredette joined the Attleboro YMCA in 1959 when he started a weightlifting team and regional competition. After that, he taught hundreds of young people the proper way to lift and weight room etiquette. Cuddy joined the YMCA in 1966, visiting six times a week. A short six years after joining, he became a member of the organization’s board of directors, where he served for 49 years. The Y will hold a ceremony to honor Fredette and Cuddy at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at its downtown Attleboro location. After the ceremony there will be a reception in the YMCA’s cafe. If you would likewise extend your gratitude, stop by.
Pawtucket Arts Festival kicks off
The 23rd Pawtucket Arts Festival begins Friday, Sept. 10, and runs through Sept. 19 with a variety of performances, workshops, poetry, dance, film, theater, exhibits, and public art throughout the city. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, you can check out the Lorraine Mills Fest at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. Look for food trucks featuring Mexican and Asian cuisine as well as pizza and desserts. On top of that, there will be drinks from a local brewery and distillery along with live music and shopping at a variety of arts and crafts studios. On Sept. 19, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at Slater Memorial Park and there will be fireworks at dusk. If you want to see the full list of activities, visit Pawtucketartsfestival.org.
Women’s club meeting Monday
The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs is inviting women 18 and older to join one of their meetings. There will be no obligations, just the opportunity to explore what the club has to offer as a volunteer organization. The next scheduled meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the Silver Platter Restaurant located in Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical High School, 940 County St., Taunton. If you would like to attend or want more information, call Joyce at 508-823-4482 or Robin at 774-281-0120.
BCC to host series on critical thinking
Bristol Community College will host a series promoting critical-thinking skills by dissecting how misinformation and disinformation influence our world. The series kicks off with the event “Misinformation and the threat to our democracy: Why you can’t tune out,” on Sept. 22 from 2 to 3:15 p.m. It’s in room H209 in the Jackson Arts Center (H building), on the Bristol Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St. The event will be presented by WCVB-TV investigative reporter and Northeastern University journalism professor Mike Beaudet. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.BristolCC.edu/AgainstHate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.