Feehan hosting homecoming events
Bishop Feehan High School on Holcott Drive, Attleboro is kicking off fall with some family fun for their annual Homecoming celebration this Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2.
Friday events will run from 4-7 p.m. and include matches for the Shamrock girls soccer and volleyball teams, both of which are defending Catholic Central League Cup champions. Food trucks will be on campus with a variety of options.
Saturday’s events, which are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., include a varsity football game at 1 p.m., local food trucks, live music, and a family fun zone with activities for younger children. If soccer is your sport of choice, the Feehan boys soccer team will be playing at 11 a.m. Saturday events have a $5 admission fee. For more information, visit bishopfeehan.com/homecoming or contact advancement@bishopfeehan.com
Pumpkins in the Park
What says fall and Halloween more than carved pumpkins? The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division will be hosting its annual Pumpkins in the Park event from 6 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 1-30, at the Slater Memorial Park Pavilion.The child-friendly event will feature 400 creatively carved and illuminated imitation pumpkins showcasing animals, characters, famous people, art and other design choices. If you would like to attend, admission is $5 per adult and is free to children under age 12 with part of the proceeds going to benefit the Looff carousel. For more information and weather updates, visit the “Pumpkins in Slater Park” Facebook page.
Meat raffles held Saturdays
American Legion Post #312 and the South Attleboro Lions Club are hosting a meat raffle every Saturday to raise money for nonprofit organizations. Stop by the Newport Avenue location in South Attleboro Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. from Oct. 2 through March to support the fundraiser. There is no admission fee and all are welcome. For the raffle, tickets cost $5 for 10 and $10 for 28. Each raffle has 7 or more items per ticket sales, with the exception of the last raffle, which includes a sirloin roast or other assorted prizes. Usual items offered for each raffle may include turkeys, hams, boxes of burger patties, ground beef, stuffies, pork roast, pork chops or split chickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.