Along the Way

Explore Attleboro’s Olympic past
Did you know an Attleboro company made medals for the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics? You can find out which one Thursday night when the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum hosts its monthly Thursday Night at the Museum. It runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and admission is free. Masks are a “good practice,” the museum says, temperature checks are voluntary, social distancing markers are still posted and there is one-way traffic around the museum. Questions? Call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com. Online: www.industrialmuseum.com (under re-construction).
Bridgewater State grads hit Gillette
The coronavirus pandemic postponed many graduations for college seniors, but it canceled even more. Bridgewater State University President Frederick W. Clark promised that this would not happen under his watch, and Thursday through Saturday. July 29-31, 2020 and 2021 graduates will be given the chance to walk across the stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, receive their diplomas, and celebrate their accomplishments. On Thursday evening, graduate students will have their ceremony, on Friday evening it will be the 2020 undergrads, and on Saturday morning the Class of 2021 will have their chance to shine.
Taunton offers August events
The Downtown Taunton Foundation and Trescott Street Gallery are hosting a variety of free events in August. Live music will be played Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Liberty & Union Plaza, 82-86 Main St. The Bill O’Connor Trio will perform Aug. 5, Professor Harp, Aug. 12, Fran Fenton, Aug. 19, and Timmy Brown, Aug. 26. If you prefer a cinematic experience, catch “Jumanji: Into the Jungle” on Aug. 20 at sunset on the plaza. Bring their own chairs, blankets, food, and nonalcoholic beverages. On occasional dates, which can be found on the Downtown Taunton Foundations Facebook page, there will be food carts and/or food trucks.
Rotary club will celebrate fall
Does the recent hot and humid weather have you yearning for fall? Then mark your calendar for the North Attleboro and Plainville Rotary Club’s Fall Festival. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 52 Bulfinch St., North Attleboro. Admissoin is free and there is plenty of parking. With live music, craft beer, a martial arts display, face painting, BBQ, raffles, and a cornhole tournament with a cash prize, there will be something for everyone. If you’re feeling the fall spirit,
Norfolk firefighter graduates
Last Friday, Norfolk firefighter Tyler Connolly graduated from the Career Recruit Training Class 293. He was one of several to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.