Annual Winter Concert Thursday at AHS
The Attleboro High School Music Department is hosting its annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m,. Thursday, in the Bray Auditorium at AHS. Admission is free but a $3 donation is suggested. Tickets, masks and social distancing are required. Performances will be given by the Concert Band, Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Select Choir and Mixed Chorus. The program will include a variety of selections including “Lollipop,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Sleigh Ride,” an audience sing-along of “The First Noel,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” For more information, call 508-222-5150, ext. 1181.
SE Voke plans multicultural holiday event
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton will host its inaugural Multicultural Holiday Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m,. Thursday. The event, open to the public, will be held at the Student Commons and feature student displays and presentations about Christmas, Chinese New Year, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. Students researched the origin, traditions, symbols and significant events of each holiday. The Culinary Arts department will have desserts for guests to take home, and the Video and Performing Arts department will provide holiday videos and music.
Lions collecting for tornado victims
The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort Lions are conducting a Kindness for Kentucky emergency drive Wednesday and Thursday for those devastated by the tornadoes in Mayfield. Donations of water, gently used/new blankets, warm clothing (all sizes), nonperishable foods, toiletries and Christmas gifts as well as monetary donations are needed. To donate, call Debbie at 508-889-2185 to arrange to meet someone at Bethany Fellowship Church, 516 Newport Ave., South Attleboro.
Donate gift cards to help New Hope
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is holding his first annual Holiday Gift Card Drive to benefit New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that helps victims of sexual and domestic assault and their families. Individuals are asked to donate gift cards of any denomination from a variety of retailers, including gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies. Cards can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, at a drive-thru in the parking lot of the IBEW Local 104 union hall, 900 South Main St., Mansfield. “As we count our own blessings, buy presents for those close to us, and gather with family, we also have an opportunity to support others who may be struggling through the season or escaping dangerous situations for them and their families,” Feeney said. Cards can also be mailed to Sen. Paul Feeney, 182 North St., Foxboro, MA 02035, or to New Hope, Inc., 247 Maple Street, Attleboro MA 02703.
