Librarian
left a lasting legacyThe Attleboro Public Library has lost a legend. Edna Guillette died in late February at age 92. She worked as a librarian for over 50 years, and was the second longest serving city worker next to retired parks superintendent Sonny Almeida, who worked for 57 years. Guillette was an “Attleboro woman through and through,” former library director Walter Stitt writes in the library’s latest newsletter. Born on the East Side around the start of the Depression, Guillette began working at the library as a page in the summer of 1943 while still in high school, and never worked anywhere else. She graduated from Brown University. Retired Sun Chronicle editor Mark Flanagan wrote in 2018 about getting his first library card from Guillette in the early 1950s. “This experience was shared with at least two generations of Attleboro children, hundreds of new readers each year for forty years,” Stitt wrote. Guillette helped see the library and its children’s area through many changes over the decades, including additions and renovations. “Through it all, Edna was a constant, wearing her trademark cardigan sweater winter and summer, reigning over the Children’s Room, giving many thousands of story hours,” Stitt added.
A long, foolish history
April 1 is, as most people know, April Fools’ Day, the day of the ancient Festival of Fools under the Norse god Loki. Its origin also can be traced to 1580 in France, when a new calendar was produced. It moved New Year’s Day from April 1 to Jan. 1. However, in the 16th century, news traveled so slow it took years for some people to learn of the revised calendar. Those who refused to accept the calendar changes were called fools.
Explore ‘me too’ movement
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will moderate a Q&A session with Tarana Burke, founder of the “me too” movement, at 11 a.m Thursday, April 1. The event, hosted by the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance, kicks off Victim Rights Month — a commemoration of victims’ rights and services across the state. Burke will discuss the origins of the “me too” movement and the premise that it’s built on: that the power of empathy is key to a survivor’s healing. She will talk about why sexual violence is so rampant in our culture and ways everyday citizens can help address and prevent it. For more information, visit www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-attorney-general-maura-healey.
