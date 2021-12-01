Empty Bowls raises over $100,000 to fight hunger
Empty Bowls Attleboro Area recently presented over $100,000 in checks to local organizations to fight food insecurity. Donations broke down like this: $70,000 to Food ‘n Friends, $22,000 to the Attleboro Norton YMCA, $7,000 to the Hebron Food Pantry, and $3,000 to the Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry. The money was raised through this year’s third annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, where people purchased bowls and keep them as a reminder of food insecurity throughout the world. Also, $600 was raised through the sale of dog and cat bowls. It went to the Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter to provide cat and dog food to area food pantries. Empty Bowls Attleboro Area is a group of local artists and social activists. They include Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik, Donna Bliss, David Laferriere, and Darlene Blazejewski, who are part of an international project to fight hunger through art. Go to emptybowlsattleboro.com for more information.
Attleboro Public Library has holiday spirit
The Attleboro Public Library is diving into the holiday spirit. Staff will be participating in the city’s holiday parade Saturday morning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and proceeds from Capron Park to Highland Park. And the Friends of Attleboro Public Library will be hosting a meet-and-greet in the Balfour Room of the library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will have free children’s books and adult paperbacks. Also, library staff and volunteers will be dressed in festive attire during the week of Dec. 20.
Catch ‘Spirit of Christmas’ in Wrentham
The historic Proctor Mansion Inn overlooking the town common is hosting free movie nights. “The Spirit of Christmas,” a film that premiered on Lifetime Network in 2015 and was filmed primarily at the inn, will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. There will be complimentary popcorn and light snacks, with a cash bar. Register at 877-384-1861 or email info@proctormansioninn.com to be added to the guest list.
Taunton history museum plans two events
The Old Colony History Museum in downtown Taunton is hosting two upcoming events. A virtual visit to the Bristol County Natural History Center at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton is taking place 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. There will also be virtual visits to sites to learn about the history of the Old Colony region and beyond, local flora, fauna, and natural resource management efforts. Register for the free program at http://oldcolonyhistorymuseum.eventbrite.com. Also, a photo scanning day is being held Saturday. Bring photos taken in the Taunton area of people, events, landmarks, holidays, and more to get scanned for the museum’s digital collection. For more info: www.oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org/events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.