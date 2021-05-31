City library services revised
Because of ongoing building renovations, the Attleboro Public Library is back to curbside delivery only. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Patrons can call ahead to make an appointment to pick up materials, or they can call from the parking lot. The circulation desk number is 508-222-0157 and the children’s desk number is 508-222-7820. The library’s book drop is open around-the-clock to return items. The book drop is a pull-down metal slot in the stonework of the building, to the left of the front door. The library is quarantining returned items for four days, so they will remain on your account until five days after returning. The library is still not charging overdue fees. Items that are eligible to be renewed will automatically do so three days before the due date. If you have any questions about your account, call 508-222-0157 or email atcirc@sailsinc.org.
Larson Center partly reopening
The Larson Senior Center on South Main Street in downtown Attleboro is planning a partial reopening in June, offering new events and programs including beginner line dancing and Drums Alive classes. It will also be bringing back old favorites such as the annual chicken BBQ on June 17, Zumba, and bingo. Space for all indoor programs and events is limited, due to social distancing requirements, so it’s important to preregister early. The senior center is also announcing its new Facebook page. If you would like to receive updates and center newsletters via email, send an email with your name, email address, mailing address, and phone number to Sharon Rice, assistant director, at coaad@cityofattleboro.us. As restrictions lift and the center reopens, there will be additional programming.
AAM a Blue Star Museum
Area military personnel can get special tours and discounts at the Attleboro Arts Museum. The museum has joined museums nationwide in participating in Blue Star Museums, a program that provides free admission and/or benefits to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. “Admission to the Attleboro Arts Museum is always free, however the organization participates in the Blue Star Museum program by providing military families with complimentary tours and discounts on programs and classes,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator. The museum’s program runs through Sept. 3. See a list of participating museums at www.arts.gov/blue-star-museum-map.
City fire chief graduates program
Attleboro District Fire Chief Davd Charest recently graduated from the National Fire Academy-Executive Fire Officer Program. His sons Aaron and Ethan presented him with his certificate during the virtual graduation ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.