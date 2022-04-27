Build your own ‘Tinker Bot’
Head over to the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for another Thursday Night at the Museum event. The museum is collaborating with the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival to host “Tinker Bots,” where participants can create their own figurines out of “odd industrial pieces,” the museum says. The pieces were donated by Brian Neily, former executive of R.H. Cheney, Inc. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival, coming to Attleboro in October. For more information, contact the museum at 508-222-3918 or info@industrialmuseum.com.
Attleboro Library will sell scarves, jewelry
Friends of the Attleboro Public Library are holding a sale of gently used scarves and jewelry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will support the library and its programs, such as free and reduced-price museum passes and summer reading. The sale will take place in the Balfour Room at the library, 74 North Main St. Donations to the sale can be dropped off at a box in the library. Contact Joanne Stevenson at jmzst25@gmail.com for more information.
Youth theater group to perform ‘Addams Family’
The Un-Common Theatre Company is performing “The Addams Family” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The show is described as a musical comedy based on the cartoons by Charles Addams. As with all Un-Common shows, the cast will be made up of youth from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Performances will be held at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. Tickets are available for purchase at uncommontheatre.org/addams-family-tickets.
Be safe, dig safe
April is Dig Safe Month, and the state Department of Public Utilities reminds you to call 811 before digging. Dialing those three digits puts you in contact with Dig Safe, a nonprofit organization that ensures the safety of outdoor digging projects by notifying gas, electric, telephone and cable companies. This helps avoid damage to utility lines, which can cause injuries and outages, as well as incur repair costs and fines. The DPU says you should call 811 before starting on any project, no matter how small, including mailbox or fence installations, planting trees or shrubs, and pool installations. Also, state law requires that you call 811 three days before starting on any digging projects. For more information, visit mass.gov/dig-safe or digsafe.com.