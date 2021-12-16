Saving Makes Cents, kids
Students at the Falls Elementary School in North Attleboro will get a lesson in money matters Thursday morning at the Bristol County Savings Bank branch on Commonwealth Avenue. Bank representatives are slated to give students a Banking 101 presentation along with a branch tour as part of the bank’s Saving Makes Cents program. Bank President and CEO Pat Murray and school Superintendent John Antonucci are expected to attend.
What’s up with Everything North Attleboro?
With nearly 9,000 followers, the Facebook page Everything North Attleboro has become a popular social media presence for town residents since it was created nearly six years ago. It has featured comments about town issues, queries about where to find the best dog groomer or pizza, and general info about the town. Recently, with no explanation, the page was put on “pause” with the notation it may not be coming back. If you were a regular user and miss it, or know more about why it was paused, write to reporter Tom Reilly at treilly@thesunchronicle. We may be able to turn it into a story.
Longtime Norfolk officer retires
After four decades with the Norfolk police, Lt. Bob Shannon has retired. Shannon was a reserve police officer before joining the department full time in 1985. He was promoted to sergeant in 1990 and lieutenant in 2018. He also attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va. Shannon has served in a number of roles as a police officer: commercial vehicle inspector, accident reconstruction expert, sexual assault investigator and detective squad supervisor.
Post office hours extended for holidays
Some area post offices will have extended hours on weekends for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 18, post offices in Mansfield, Franklin and Walpole will be open until 1 p.m. The Taunton Post Office will be open until 4 p.m. Also, on Sunday, Dec. 19, the Norwood Post Office will be open until 2 p.m.
Seekonk police have intern program
The Seekonk Police Department has announced the start of an intern program. The program is open to students who are in good standing at an accredited college or university and recommended by a faculty member. They must also agree to participate in an unpaid, non-employee status role. Any student interested should obtain the recommendation, fill out the application at www.seekonk-ma.gov/police-department/news/seekonk-police-internship-program, and email it to Sgt. Sean Dowd at sergeantdowd@seekonkpd.com.
