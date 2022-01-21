Norton’s Clark heads police chiefs association
Congratulations to Norton Police Chief Brian Clark, who was elected president of Southeastern Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association earlier this month. He was also given the organization’s Outstanding Leadership Award recognizing his leadership through a tough year for the Norton Police Department. The department dealt with the deaths of Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen and Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses.
How to navigate college admissions
On Wednesday, the Mansfield Public Library is hosting a virtual program titled, “How to Successfully Navigate College Admissions in 2022.” The session is from 7 to 8 p.m. Library officials say they are offering it to help families understand how COVID-19 has changed college admissions. The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper of Stand Out For College. Register for the free Zoom meeting at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Rausch holding virtual town hall
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, on Monday will host a virtual town hall for constituents of the Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex District and the newly drawn Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex District. The session will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Rausch will give a brief update about her second term in office and invite constituents to participate in a question-and-answer session on state issues. Rausch represents Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk in The Sun Chronicle circulation area. To register for the event, go to www.beccarauschma.com/town-hall, email alana.westwater@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1555.
Photos of Norfolk wanted
Area residents and photographers are urged to submit pictures that show what makes the town of Norfolk unique. Town officials will be launching a new website and would like to feature photographs on the site. For more information, visit www.norfolk.ma.us. Email the picture(s) to NorfolkPictures@norfolk.ma.us.
Seekonk firefighters promoted
Two Seekonk firefighters have been promoted. Lt. Jeff Magill is now a captain and firefighter Matt Bradford is a lieutenant.