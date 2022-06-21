Diploma took a while, but it was worth it
Among the 393 students who graduated from Wheaton College in Norton last month was a woman whose path was longer than most. Dale Merriman first enrolled at Wheaton in 1975 but had to withdraw due to personal and family challenges. However, she continued to think about finishing her degree. On May 21 of this year, Merriman graduated cum laude after remotely completing one course in psychology and three in English, including an honors senior seminar. “I’ve been crying happy tears lately. When I walk across the stage, I’ll have to contain them,” Merriman said prior to the commencement ceremony. “I feel like I’m going to have a sense of completion, and that hasn’t come easily in my life. It’ll be a new feeling for me.” She plans to continue her education by pursuing a master’s in film and media virtually through Johns Hopkins University, according to the college.
Foxboro Jaycees Car Show set for July 10
A reminder: The inaugural Foxboro Jaycees’ Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Car owners will show their vehicles around the Foxboro Common area. Preregistration for the event is $20 and closes on Friday. Preregister at foxborojaycees.org/?p=57827. You can also register day-of for $25 via cash or Venmo. Spectator parking for the event will be available at the Bird Street entrance at Schneider Electric.
Family Fun Night returns July 15 in Attleboro
The Attleboro Recreation Department is hosting its ninth annual Family Fun Night on Friday, July 15. Rain date is Friday, July 22. The event starts with a family swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool, 79 North Ave. from 6:15 p.m. to dusk, where there will also be free pizza and popcorn. It will continue after sunset with a show from Henry the Juggler, a Massachusetts-based performer, at 7:30 p.m. at Hayward Field, 73 North Ave. At 8:30 p.m., there will be a showing of Disney’s “Aladdin” on the big screen, also at Hayward Field. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. The event is free and open to Attleboro residents. To reserve a spot, email Tim Killion, the recreation department program coordinator, at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us. Provide your name, address and number of attendees.