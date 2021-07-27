Longtime Norton firefighter, paramedic retires
After 40 years of service, Norton firefighter and paramedic Kevin K. Schleicher Sr. has retired. Over his career, Schleicher served as medical services director, assistant SAFE coordinator, town historian, and the department’s meteorologist. He also was involved in the department honor guard and mentored younger firefighters, and he was one of the first paramedics in the state. “With Kevin’s 40 years of service there have been hundreds of lives saved because of his swift and precise actions while in the back of the ambulance or on the fire ground,” the Norton Fire Department said in a statement.
It’s General Aviation Month
Did you know that general aviation airports are a vital contributor to the Massachusetts economy? The industry contributes more than $630 million a year. For this reason, Gov. Charlie Baker has declared July General Aviation Month. “Governor Baker’s proclamation raises awareness about the immense economic impact of general aviation and local airports for communities across Massachusetts,” says Selena Shilad, executive director of the Alliance for Aviation Across America.
Choose a reading adventure
The Cumberland Public Library is hosting an interactive Choose Your Own Adventure book club. Children ages 6-12 can contribute to discussions on which book the club will read. Then they can discuss the book with their new friends. The next session in Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. You can register for the event at www.cumberlandlibrary.org.
BCC offering wind speaker series
Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute will host the virtual speaker series Equity in the Offshore Wind Industry beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. Offshore wind energy professionals will discuss their experiences and learn from their successful pathways in the industry. The series will highlight ways to promote diversity in the offshore wind industry, while also focusing on equity support and recruitment. To register or for more information, visit http://www.nowi.org/nowievents/.
