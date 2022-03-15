Rehoboth’s Edo has new protective vest
The Rehoboth Police Department’s K9, Edo, will now hit the streets with some protection. Edo recently received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest cost about $960. Edo and his partner, Officer David Aguiar, have been working together since September when Police Chief James Trombetta revived the department’s K9 unit. Since it was created in 2009, Taunton-based Vested Interest has donated over 4,000 vests and other assistance to dogs serving in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. Vested Interest accepts tax-deductible contributions at vik9s.org or P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
Donations for Ukraine
The Seekonk Fire Department’s collection for the people of Ukraine continues through Sunday. Items needed include shoes, clothing, blankets, coats, medical supplies, toiletries, diapers, toys, baby formula, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, linens, first aid kids, towels, flashlights, wet wipes, hairbrushes, shampoo, children’s clothing, bandages, durable food and deodorant. The collection ends at 6 p.m. Sunday. Items may be dropped off in a box located in the department’s apparatus bay at 500 Taunton Ave.
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and the state Gaming Commission would like to remind gamblers about programs it offers, including GameSense. GameSense provides information about responsible gambling and support for patrons through digital platforms, info centers at local casinos, and trained GameSense advisers. Another program to support safe gambling is PlayMyWay, a “slot machine-based budgeting school” being offered by MGM Springfield and Plainridge in Plainville, the first casinos in the country to offer it. More information about GameSense is available at gamesensema.com. To read more about the Gaming Commission’s work, go to massgaming.com.