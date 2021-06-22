North farmers market coming
North Attleboro’s farmers market kicks off Wednesday, with plans to continue it for 18 weeks into October. The market will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Veterans Memorial Park in front of town hall. For more information, visit theFacebook page North Attleborough Farmers Market @FarmersMarketNA
or email farmersmarketnorthattleboro@gmail.com.
Fundraiser for Plainville girl
A fundraiser is being conducted Tuesday for Malia Jusczyk, a 13-year-old Plainville girl facing a second battle with cancer. Malia Jusczyk, daughter of Megan and Glen Jusczyk, is fighting neuroblastoma, which involves nerve tissue. A lemonade/bake sale and raffle fundraiser is being held from 3 to 6 p.m. at New World Realty, 178 Park St., North Attleboro, to support a GoFundMe campaign for Malia. She had a stem cell transplant in 2011 and had been cancer-free for eight years before it re-emerged. Last month Malia was treated to a parade of cars outside her home.
Get healthy at city senior center
Classes and programs have restarted at the Larson Senior Center/Council on Aging on South Main Street (Route 152) in downtown Attleboro. They include fitness, a walking club, music hour with DJ, drumming, writers workshop, horseshoes, bingo, knitting, and line dancing. Also, free health screenings and blood pressure checks with Attleboro nurse Jackie O’Brien are being offered from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23. CALL 774-203-1906 to reserve your spot for programs.
Celebrate the Ten Mile River
To wrap up Rivers Month, Friends of the Ten Mile and Bucklin Brook will be celebrating the Ten Mile River with an after-work walk at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Meet at Attleboro Public Library for a leisurely stroll along the river in downtown Attleboro. There will be a discussion of the history of the area, from Native Americans to industry, and efforts to preserve the river and its surroundings for future generations. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Plan on doing 1 to 1 1/2 miles of easy walking. Children are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Plainville Library selling kids books
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library is holding a children’s book sale through Friday in the conference room during normal library. Books are 50 cents, CDs and DVDs $1, and puzzles 50 cents to $2. Friday, there will be a $5 bag sale — bags provided. There is also an ongoing sale of adult books in the Friends’ hallway, a new section of fiction and mass-market books in front of the circulation desk and bestsellers and books of gift-giving quality, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $5. The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays. The library is located at 198 South St. (Route 1A).
