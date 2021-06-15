Relay for
Life event SaturdayHere’s a reminder that the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro will mark its 23rd year of raising money for the American Cancer Society by holding two smaller in-person events this month: a drive-thru relay from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Norton High School and a celebration of the relay’s “Slam Cancer” initiative from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk Park. Both events were planned with the latest American Cancer Society guidelines for in-person events in mind, including mandatory mask-wearing in deference to the cancer survivors who will be in attendance. The drive-thru relay will feature a chance to walk the track and see the luminaria, which will be lit in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims. A survivor-only experience will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m., after which participants will be able to stop at stations, including one to bid on raffles, with all proceeds going to the cancer society. Participants also may join in the traditional luminaria-lighting ceremony, which will take place at about 8:30 p.m. Disc jockey Nate Adams will play music and a bagpiper will perform to honor cancer victims and survivors. “Slam Cancer,” held in conjunction with the Attleboro Public Library, will feature poems and essays by people who wrote about how cancer has affected them. Luminaria will be lit, Adams will play music and a bagpiper will perform. “Slam Cancer” will be the first in-person event held by the library since last fall due to the pandemic and the library’s renovation project. Parking will be available at the municipal lot adjacent to the park and library and at the Bronson Building lot, thanks to the generosity of the building’s owner, Brian Hodess. More info:
Cruise Nights with Mass Cruisers are being held every other Thursday, including this Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., at Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro. Guests can see hundreds of vintage and classic cars from across New England. Presented by Bass Pro Shops, the car shows continue through Oct. 21. There is no charge. For the complete schedule and additional details, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/masscruisers/.
The Attleboro Public Library is looking for feedback from the community to help guide its long-range strategic plan. Give your thoughts and opinions about the library by taking 10 to 15 minutes to complete the online survey at www.attleborolibrary.org.
