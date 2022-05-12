Scouts recognize area volunteers
Two area residents recently received awards from the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America. Susan LaFratta of North Attleboro and Michael Hebner of Norton received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award given to volunteers. Recipients of the award are recognized for “significant leadership and commitment to their Scouts and community,” according to a press release from the council. LaFratta was recognized for a long history of volunteer work with the Boy Scouts, beginning in 2006 when her son Ben became one. She was also an active member of the Girl Scouts in her youth. Hebner has been a volunteer leader for 20 years, serving in multiple leadership roles within the organization, and is a former Boy Scout. Both recipients were honored at an annual dinner recognizing volunteers held on April 7. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time in two years that the dinner has been held.
Tri-Town Eats Week starts Friday in Foxboro, Norton and Mansfield
Starting Friday, restaurants in the Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton area are offering special promotions as part of Tri-Town Eats Week, organized by the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce. Gift cards to local businesses were donated by FoxCares. Participating businesses include many at Patriot Place, as well as Bangkok Cafe in Foxboro, Juice on Main in Mansfield and Flaky Crust Pie on Norton. Most deals are worth $20.22 or incorporate the year in another way. To enter for a chance to win the many gift cards being offered, visit tri-townchamber.org/tri-town-eats. Participants will be able to register through the site beginning on Friday and ending May 22.
5K to support individuals with disabilities
Space 2 Thrive, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with disabilities, is holding its “Come Out and Revive” 5K run/walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 at West Hill Dam, 518 Hartford Ave., Uxbridge. The event will also include raffles, a bake sale and a lemonade stand. Register for the race beforehand at space2thrive.org/5k-come-out-and-revive. There will also be a chance to register starting at 9 a.m. the day of the race. Registration costs $20 in advance and $25 the day of. All proceeds from the race will go towards Space 2 Thrive and the services it provides, including special events, specialized equipment for schools, and supporting local organizations for individuals with disabilities.