Get a free ride to your vaccine shot
Bristol Elder Services is partnering with the rideshare company Lyft to provide free rides for those needing transportation to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You must be 55 years of age or older, have no transportation access, and have a cellphone. You also have to live within Bristol’s service area of Greater Attleboro, Greater Taunton and Greater Fall River. Questions and requests for rides can be directed to Trish Robertson at 774-301-1984 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rides are subject to driver availability.
Watch out for wild turkeys
Amelia Smith says she recently observed quite a site involving a wild turkey in her South Attleboro neighborhood. “Just saw a roaming turkey chasing and attacking the mail truck at my street a few minutes ago, Robinson Avenue, South Attleboro!” Smith told The Sun Chronicle. “The bird was very serious and territorial, it had attitude. I’ve got to watch myself when I step outside and it/they are close by.”
Foxboro’s Grandma Moses
Betty Brenton, a longtime Foxboro resident who turned 90 in November, could be considered the Grandma Moses of the area. “While most people her age slow down, my Mom keeps extremely busy painting. Watercolors, pastels, oils, she does them all,” says her daughter, Cindy Tuminelli. “Over the years she has painted many of the Foxboro landmarks and some are hanging in offices around town.” The latest such painting is of the old downtown fire station that is slated to be redeveloped into a pub/restaurant on the first floor and residential units on the second floor. The building will partially be torn down. “Because the old Fire Station is going to be changed and mostly torn down, she wanted to paint it and save that special memory,” Tuminelli said. The mother and daughter recently drove to the current fire station to donate the painting. Deputy Chief David Laracy and Capt. Edward Noonan were happy to accept the gift.
Winslow Farm reopens with limited hours
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street in Norton has reopened to the public for limited hours. The sanctuary is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 3:30 p.m. Entrance donation is $20 for ages 12 and up, and $10 for those 2 to 11. Visitors are advised to abide by all CDC COVID safety precautions, including social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.
