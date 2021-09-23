Local child with cancer escapes to the Cape
Childhood cancer is a tremendous hardship not only on the patient, but the whole family. Tommy’s Place in Falmouth is a restored inn that gives families who have a child with cancer a week-long break while allowing them to stay at the inn for free. On top of that, the inn is tailored to children, with games, activities and crafts. Owner Tim O’Connell created Tommy’s Place but has had some help putting up the families who stay there. The Doucette family of North Attleboro and the Jusczyks of Plainville have made generous donations, each sponsoring a room at the inn. Brayden Tryon, a third grader at Martin Elementary who is battling leukemia, recently had the opportunity to stay at the inn with his family. “It gave us a week to spend time together as a family and forget about all the medicines and treatments going on,” says Patrick Tryon, Brayden’s father. “There were so many fun activities for Brayden to keep his mind on the joys of life and forget about his leukemia for a few days.” To donate to Tommy’s Place or get more information, go to tommysplace.org.
Mystery month at Mansfield Public Library
The Mansfield Public Library is dedicating a month to the book genre that keeps you on the edge of your seat: mysteries. There will be displays dedicated to mystery books and a month-long event will focus on renowned whodunnit author Agatha Christie. Activities will include a virtual Mystery Book Club discussion of Christie’s “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a virtual discussion of Marie Benedict’s “The Mystery of Mrs.Christie,” a virtual discussion with an expert in DNA forensics and a virtual mystery trivia night. There will also be social media activities such as weekly “mysterious” facts about Christie and a “Guess the Pixelated Book Cover” game. In addition, the library will also host a virtual program with authors Matt Cost, Sarah Smith and Edith Maxwell, and members of Sisters in Crime New England for a panel discussion about writing. They will also be hosting a second virtual event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, on what goes into becoming a forensics expert. Registration is required for some events, but all are free and welcome to all. For more information and to register, visit www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.