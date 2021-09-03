Along the Way

Enjoy your retirement, detective
When a longtime work buddy retires, it can feel like a loss, but it’s also reason for celebration. The North Attleboro Police Department recently held a small party for Detective Daniel Arrighi, who retired from the department after 35 years. Arrighi is perhaps best known as one of the stern-faced plainclothes police officers who walked Arron Hernandez out of his North Attleboro home following the arrest of the former New England Patriot star for the killing of Olin Lloyd.
A Brush with Kindness
Not everyone is fortunate enough to own a home that they can maintain. A Brush with Kindness helps preserve homeownership by partnering with homeowners struggling to restore/maintain a safe and decent place to live. The only way they can do this is through the help of skilled project leaders and volunteers. This fall the organization will be doing six small home improvement projects for families in need in Norton, Rehoboth, Franklin, Raynham and North Attleboro, and the majority will be outside. If you would like to lend a helping hand, reach out to Kim Thomas by Friday, Sept. 3, by emailing dir@oldcolonyhabitat.org. If you are interested in being a project leader, you should be specialized in skills such as painting, repairing window frames, fixing trim, and installing storm doors and windows.
Mixed Magic needs volunteers
School is in session and many local high school students need service hours. Lucky for them, Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket needs volunteers for two “Greatness of Gospel” shows on Saturday, Sept. 4. Volunteers are needed from 2 to 4 p.m. for set up. Box office volunteers are needed for the first show from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. and for the second show from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ushers are needed from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for the first show and 6:30 to 9 p.m. for the second show. The theater is located at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. in Pawtucket. If this opportunity piques your interest, email mixedmagictheatre@gmail.com.
Council for Children holding FUNDrive
September and October are special months when school supplies and other necessities are needed for many children. For this reason, the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is hosting its FUNDrive throughout these two months. They are asking for soft items only: clothing, shoes, bedding/towels, and accessories. Collection will be held at the former Brennan School at 135 County St., Attleboro, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11, 19, and 25, Oct. 2, 3, 17, and 23. The final drop off will be 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 30. Questions? Contact Brenna Vachon at 508-641-2777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.