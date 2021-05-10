ID’s not required for vaccine
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey reminds the public and vaccine providers that ID cards, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and other forms of identification are not required to get the vaccine. While the federal government encourages vaccine providers to ask patients for ID and health insurance information, you cannot be denied the vaccine if you don’t have them or don’t provide them, Healey said. “Our most vulnerable populations, including immigrants, have been hard hit by COVID-19 infections, yet they often face the greatest barriers to accessing the vaccine,” she said. The AG’s Office is also reminding residents vaccine records are confidential, and the vaccine is free to everyone.
Attleboro senior programs
The Attleboro Council on Aging/senior center is offering several programs despite the pandemic. They include “Seated Fitness” 9 a.m. Thursdays by appointment; Walking Club, 12:30 p.m., Thursdays (meet at the Larson Senior Center on South Main Street); legal assistance, Friday, May 21, by appointment; health screening: blood pressure check, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, by appointment. Call 774-203-1906.
North seniors gets moving
North Attleboro’s Council on Aging has started exercise programs from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in an outside tent at the senior center at 204 Elm St. The tent was purchased with a grant of $6,000 from the National Association of Nutrition & Aging Services Providers, $900 from the Friends of the North Attleboro Council on Aging, and $1,200 from donations received from the Senior Spectacular. “Everyone was masked and socially distanced and everyone enjoyed being able to take an in-person class,” Ann Marie Letourneau of the COA said of a strength and conditioning class. Classes can be signed up for one week in advance by calling 508-699-0131. Plans are also to have non-contact programs such as a speaker and a pebble art class in the tent.
Norfolk Garden Club program
The Garden Club of Norfolk invites the public to learn more about birds at a program taking place at 7 p.m., Wednesday. “Landscaping for Bird Diversity” is a virtual presentation by Claudia Thompson, founder of Grow Native Massachusetts. She has an extensive career as an ecologist and environmental educator. Learn how to create landscapes with ecological value for avian species from songbirds and raptors to owls and woodpeckers by understanding the habitat and food requirements for bird survival. Register at gardenclubofnorfolkma.com.
Learn about beekeepers
Mansfield Public Library is hosting “Keeping Up With the Beekeepers” from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome to learn from members of the Bristol County Beekeepers Association about what goes into being a beekeeper. Register for the free event at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com or call 508-261-7380, ext. 3.
