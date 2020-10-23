Three members of NAHS Class of ‘50 reunite
The 70th reunion of North Attleboro High School’s Class of 1950 was recently held at Bliss Restaurant in Attleboro. Just three classmates attended however: Max Sarazin, Rita Fish and Bob Watson. Of the original 69 members of the class, at least seven are still alive, but the four others were unable to attend, Sarazin says. There may be other living class members, Sarazin notes. He has held reunions every year from 2001 through 2016, all but one at Bliss. His uncle, Charlie Lovely, suggested the location.
Help clean North this weekend
It may not be a fully organized event as in past years, but Marsha Goldstein and her group Keep North Attleboro Beautiful are urging residents to get out and help clean up the town this weekend. The annual cleanup is usually held in the spring but was canceled due to the pandemic. The group instead promoted summer-long “micro-cleanups” where neighbors could take on the task themselves, and that has led to this weekend’s cleanup. It’s being held Saturday and Sunday in neighborhoods and parks in town. Residents are encouraged to make plans with friends and neighbors to clean an area of their choosing and submit photos and videos of their work on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #KNAB2020 and #GreatFallCleanUp. Participants will be entered into a raffle for a candy and chocolate gift basket. Illegally discarded bulk items can be reported to Goldstein at 774-306-1124 so arrangements can be made for their removal. Email cleanupna@gmail.com with questions.
Book sale set in Plainville
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will have a book sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the library at 198 South St. (Route 1A). The sale will include library discards of large print, fiction, children’s, DVDs, and books-on-CD. Prices range from 50 cents to $5. Cash only. Masks required.
State has online election resource
Area residents have an online resource to learn about candidates and voting in the Nov. 3 state and presidential election: https://ivoterguide.com/All-in-State/massachusetts. Information about candidates, races, voter registration and polling locations as well as sample ballots can be found at the site. The website was developed to ensure voters are informed before they head to the polls all across the country.
