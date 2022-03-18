Make plans for a sweet adventure
There are few things as good in life as the sweet taste of real maple syrup over a stack of piping hot pancakes on a chilly Sunday morning. And this weekend, you can see just how that syrup is made by visiting one of the many Massachusetts sugarhouses as they celebrate Maple Weekend. Special tastings and tours are being held at sugarhouses throughout the state. Most are located in central and western Massachusetts but there is one close by, the Matfield Maple Farm in West Bridgewater www.matfieldmaplefarm.com. Visit massmaple.org/directory.php for a complete list of sugarhouses and what they are doing to celebrate the weekend.
Drive carefully this weekend
The Norfolk Police Department is reminding residents of the dangers of impaired driving during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 2019. The NHTSA advises motorist to never drive if you have been drinking or are under the influence of drugs, never get into a vehicle with a driver who is drunk or high, practice defensive driving, watch for pedestrians who may have had too much to drink, and always wear your seat belt. For more tips, go to www.nhtsa.gov/driving-drunk-or-high-puts-everyone-danger.
Learn all about Norton parsonage
The history of the Rev. Pitt Clark House, a parsonage that marks its 225th year this June, will be the topic of a talk 2 p.m. Sunday at the Norton Historical Society. Nancy Robbins Federici, the current owner of the Clark House, will speak at the meeting, which takes place at the Old Schoolhouse, 18 West Main St., Norton.
Former Pats to host charity bingo night
Former Patriots players and Super Bowl champions Rob Gronkowski and Rob Ninkovich are hosting a virtual Jimmy Fund Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Participants must donate $10 to the Jimmy Fund to receive a bingo card. Donations directly support the care and cancer research provided by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The bingo game will be played online through the Jimmy Fund’s Facebook page, @thejimmyfund, and bingo cards, along with other specialty items, can be purchased at jimmyfundbingo.org. The night will also include an auction of signed memorabilia from both players.
BCC staff learn emergency prep
Members of the Bristol Emergency Preparedness Team recently led a session for the staff of Bristol Community College Attleboro. The session was directed by Steve Rivard, a retired fire chief; Dan Racine, a retired police chief, and Mark Nataly, the current police chief at BCC. It covered a number of topics, such as emergency lockdown procedures.