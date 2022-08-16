Norton has new deputy police chief
Two veteran police officers have been promoted to higher command positions. Lt. Todd Jackson has been promoted to deputy police chief and Sgt. Jonathan Goodwin to lieutenant, filling the vacancy left by Jackson’s promotion. The deputy police chief’s position has been vacant since the death of Thomas Petersen in July 2021. Jackson, with over 25 years on the department, becomes the second in command and the second deputy police chief in the town’s history. Goodwin has also been on the police force for over 25 years and as a sergeant has been the department’s point man for elder affairs, Police Chief Brian Clark said.
Donate supplies for local schools
The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort Lions are collecting supplies for local schools. Needed are fluorescent markers, No. 2 pencils, pens (blue and red), glue sticks (Elmers), colored pencils, pink erasers, washable markers/crayons (Crayola), two-pocket folders, dry erase markers, divider tabs (package of five),1 1/2” ring binder, one-subject spiral notebooks (wide ruled), compositions notebooks, index cards, plastic rulers, mechanical pencils, scissors, two-hole pencil sharpener, mesh pencil pouch, filler paper (college ruled), sketch books and art supplies, tissues, hand sanitizer and backpacks.
Drop-off boxes are at the following locations:
ATTLEBORO: Gold Mark Credit Union,155 Pleasant St.; Rockland Trust, 490 Pleasant St.; Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St.; County Square Pharmacy, 289 County St.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: Richards Memorial Library, 118 North Washington St.
Paws of Comfort will pick up. Contact Autumn at 774-219-8838.
Red Cross needs donations
The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be stretched with the pandemic, and the summer season has again seen fewer donations. All who give in August will be entered to win gas for a year and also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
ATTLEBORO — Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, Route 1.
PLAINVILLE — Aug. 24, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
ATTLEBORO — Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moose Lodge, 241 Thacher St.
WRENTHAM — Aug. 30, noon to 5 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.