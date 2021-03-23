Attleboro
cop calling
it a career
Attleboro Police Sgt. Richard Campion has retired after serving the department for over 32 years. He spent 16 of them as a detective and was one of the lead investigators into the $2.5 million jewelry and gold heist at the E.A. Dion Co. in 2008. The arrest of the leader of the heist, Sean D. Murphy of Lynn, led to federal charges against him in a similar Brinks warehouse heist in Illinois. Campion also served seven years assigned to a U.S Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force. For the last several years, he has served as a patrol supervisor.
Job fair for veterans
RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Vets will host the Greater Boston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The virtual hiring event is open to members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. There are businesses and organizations hiring people with identified military-trained skill sets, including distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, and retail. Register for the job fair at www.recruitmilitary.careereco.com.
Pet fundraiser
The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions Club is conducting a fundraiser. Paws Helping Paws is collecting wet and dry pet food, toys and treats. Paws of Comfort will anonymously make donations to local pet families in need. If you know anyone who would like to donate or is in need, contact: Attleboro, Joeana at 617-784-0740 or Gail at 508-399-8559; North Attleboro, Debbie at 508-889-2185 or Ginny at 508-840-2106; Mansfield, Lori at 774-254-0006 or Joan at 508-243-9130; or Facebook: www.facebook.com/SEMPawsof Comfort. Boxes for donations have been provided at the following locations: North Attleboro Animal Shelter, Cedar Road; Pet Supply Plus, 309 Central St., Franklin; Tractor Supply, 2101 Bay St. Ste A, Taunton. For more information, contact Lori at 774-254-0006 or email katielilyp@gmail.com.
Roadwork on Route 123
The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting daytime work on Route 123 (Depot Street), between Newell Circle and Washington Street (Route 138) in Easton. The work is scheduled to begin this week and continue through spring 2025. It will be done from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project will include roadway reconstruction and widening, construction of sidewalks, storm water improvements and the modification of the Center Street intersection with new traffic signals. The work will also include the installation of a new water main from Foundry Street to Washington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.