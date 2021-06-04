City Pride Flag raising Saturday
The Attleboro Council on Human Rights invites the public to the annual Rainbow Pride Flag Raising to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at city hall, 77 Park St., in downtown Attleboro. It’s sponsored by Mayor Paul Heroux’s office.
Lake Pearl closing for treatment Thursday
Lake Pearl in Wrentham will be chemically treated to control nuisance and invasive aquatic vegetation Thursday, June 10. The lake will be closed to all water uses, including, swimming, fishing and boating, on that day. The work is being performed by Water & Wetland of Upton, and MassDEP and the Wrentham Conservation Commission have issued permits.
Route 44 work set in Seekonk
Starting Monday, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting corridor improvements and resurfacing work on Taunton Avenue (Route 44) in Seekonk from Peck Street to the Rehoboth line. The work is scheduled to continue through June 2022. The majority of it will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. In July, milling and paving work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The project primarily consists of construction of sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, new granite curbing, drainage improvements, installation of new signs, berm replacement, milling and paving, and pavement markings.
Perennial pointers at Capron Park
Master Gardener Kathi Gariepy is giving an informal presentation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday next to the rock garden at Capron Park in Attleboro. The presentation, “Flowers from February to November,” will feature perrennials.
‘Jazzin’ the Blues’
“Jazzin’ the Blues with Paul Speidel,” a virtual program presented through the Attleboro Public Library, is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. The concert will take listeners on a musical journey from the beginnings of jazz and its country-blues roots through each period of its evolution. It will culminate with modern examples of the blues influences, including Latin, soul and rock. Speidel has performed at major clubs and festivals in the Greater Boston area, taught jazz and blues in the Newton public schools for many years and appeared on area radio shows. For more information, visit www.attleborolibrary.org.
