Event will support Cassie’s Cause
Cassie’s Cause, a nonprofit organization that advocates for education and awareness around mental health, is holding a raffle and silent auction fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Preservation Framer, 31 North Washington St., North Attleboro. All sales will go to support the organization and its initiatives, which include advocating for increased mental health education, backing legislation to improve mental health facilities, and providing scholarships to North Attleboro High School students. Cassie’s Cause was founded in memory of Cassie Jia-Lin Chee, who died by suicide in 2020. Available for the raffle are a mental health/wellness basket and select pieces of Cassie’s artwork. There will also be live music, food from local businesses, and wine. Recipients of the 2022 Graduating Senior Scholarship will be announced at the event. For more information on Cassie’s Cause, visit cassiescause.com.
Teachers, police to face off in Norton
Norton teachers will once again go head-to-head with Norton police in the 19th annual Kathy Bailey Memorial High School basketball game, scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Norton High School, 66 West Main St. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds from the event will directly support Norton families in need. Tickets can be purchased through PayPal under @ITACNORTON or with a check made payable to It Takes a Community, the area nonprofit that organizes the game each year. All checks should be mailed to 48 Harvey St., Norton. For more information about the event, contact ITACNorton@gmail.com.
Free dental screening offered to Mass. seniors
Massachusetts residents 60 and older can now make an appointment for a free dental screening at the HopeHealth Community VNA elder dental clinic. HopeHealth Community VNA is a nonprofit that provides serious illness and end-of-life care services to area residents. Services being provided at the clinic include oral cancer screenings and the opportunity to consult with a volunteer dentist. Information will also be provided on the HopeHealth Community VNA Elder Dental Program, which provides dental services at reduced fees to income-eligible seniors. The clinic is scheduled to take place from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at 10 Emory St., Attleboro. To schedule an appointment, call 774-203-1326. There are a limited number available, and the deadline to make one is May 11.
Seekonk installing new fire chief Saturday
Want to meet Seekonk’s new fire chief? The public is invited to join in celebrating the installation of Sandra Lowery at 10 a.m. Saturday in the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Complex, 500 Taunton Ave. If the complex parking area is full, there is additional parking at the adjacent town hall.