Humorist David Sedaris coming to Plainville
An Unlikely Story Bookstore and Café, 111 South St., Plainville, will host a reading and book signing by bestselling humorist David Sedaris at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Sedaris is the author of 12 books including “A Carnival of Snackery” and “Calypso” and a regular contributor to The New Yorker and BBC Radio 4. He’ll be reading from his latest book “Happy-Go-Lucky,” a collection of personal essays about his life during the pandemic and other topics. Though tickets for the seated portion of the event are sold out, there are tickets available for the meet-and-greet to follow, where attendees can talk to Sedaris and get their books signed. You will be given an arrival time for the meet-and-greet via email after you purchase tickets. Register for the event at anunlikelystory.com/sedaris.
First Desfosses scholarship winner announced
Norton High School senior Kaitlyn Schepis has been named the first recipient of the $500 Stephen Desfosses Memorial Fund Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Bryanne and Austin Desfosses, whose father was a Norton detective sergeant who died of COVID-19 last year before vaccines were approved. Schepis was chosen because of her excellent grades, hours of performing community service and her desire to pursue a criminal justice degree in college, Bryanne Desfosses said. Desfosses, the father of four children, was a Norton native and Norton High School graduate who served over 32 years on the police department. He was 52 when he died.
Concerts begin Sunday in Wrentham
Wrentham’s 2022 Concert on the Common series begins Sunday with a performance by BC and Company. Concerts will take place Sundays at 6 p.m. on the common, 1 Franklin St., through Aug. 24. There will be no concert on July 3. A performance by the King Philip High School Band on June 12 will be held at the school’s bus loop. A full list of performing bands is available at wrenthamma.myrec.com/info/activities. The series is presented by the Wrentham Recreation Department and sponsored by the Wrentham Sweatt Fund.
Pints for Purrs will help area cat rescue
This month, local feline lovers over the age of 21 can help an area cat rescue while enjoying a tasty pint. Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue, based in Plainville, is holding Pints for Purrs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Bog Iron Brewing, 33 West Main St., Norton. Tickets are $30 and include one beer, one door prize and light appetizers. To donate or sponsor the event, email nora@angelcathaven.com. For more information call 508-203-4240. More information and tickets are also available at angelcathaven.com/event/pints-for-purrs-fundraiser-at-bog-iron-brewing.