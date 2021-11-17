Another great job, ‘A Team’
Charity fundraisers have faced many challenges since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down in March 2020, but many individuals and teams have persevered, doing the best they could to raise badly needed funds. One of the Attleboro area teams that has been helping the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston recently concluded its 27th straight year of raising money through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. The “A Team” raised more than $46,000 in the Oct. 3 event, where participants die their own walk as opposed to the traditional trek along the Boston Marathon route. Team leader Chris Phung, in a report to the team’s contributors, said “that brings our all-time total to more than $738,000.” Phung added the team relies not on corporate donors but rather on “a strong network of very generous individuals.” He said he hopes the team, and the event, will be able to return to the marathon course in 2022. The Phung family of Attleboro started the “A Team” in memory of Anthony Phung, who died of cancer in 1995 at age 14, and Anthony’s mother Helen, who succumbed to cancer in 2010.
Learn about Attleboro veteran memorials
Attleboro Historic Preservation Society’s Marian Wrightington will be discussing the city’s many veterans memorials in a free talk at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St. Wrightington will give the history of the various memorials that residents walk and drive by every day in the city.
Talking pies, old school
Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Old Colony History Museum, 66 Church Green in Taunton is hosting a talk on the “First Pies of New England” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Food historian Paula Marcoux will discuss how the earliest Europeans in Plymouth Colony solved the problem of how to build wood-fired ovens far from home. Recipes for French and English pastries will be furnished in hopes that attendees will add some historic local flavor to their holiday baking. Seating is first-come, first-served, or register at http://oldcolonyhistorymuseum.eventbrite.com to access the Zoom meeting from home.
‘Paws to Read’ in Cumberland
Want to brush up on your reading skills? Love dogs? Practice reading with a therapy dog who loves to listen to stories. “Paws to Read” will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. this Thursday and again on Dec. 16 in the Children’s Room of the Cumberland Public Library. The sessions are drop-in; no registration required. Readers age 12 and younger will have a 15-minute reading session — first come, first served. For more info, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3. or visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org.
