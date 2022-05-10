Area students honored as Good Citizens
Four area high school seniors were recently selected for an award from the Mansfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Christine Mosby from Foxboro High School, Tatum Perry from Oliver Ames High School, Dylan Buchanan from Mansfield High School and Rick Hamilton from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School were all chosen for the Good Citizen award. Recipients are chosen by fellow students or faculty. Hamilton also won a scholarship essay contest open to recipients of the award and the runner-up for the Massachusetts DAR State Scholarship. All four recipients were honored at an annual brunch held by the Mansfield DAR at the Good News Bible Chapel in Attleboro, and will also be recognized at ceremonies held by their schools in spring.
Support for Attleboro veteran
New Englanders Helping Our Veterans has partnered up with The Home Depot Foundation to help Don Scott, a local military veteran from Attleboro, with a bathroom renovation project he can’t do because of his disabilities. Scott served over 22 years in the U.S. Army, doing two tours in Iraq and one in Kuwait. Jesse Pepler, the operations assistant manager at The Home Depot in South Attleboro assisted.
Attleboro Arts Museum to host High Art show
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present the 2022 High Art exhibit from May 17 to June 2. The exhibit will feature installation art by students from 15 Massachusetts high schools, including Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan. The theme of the exhibition is “Reflections.” Art will incorporate reflective elements such as glass and mirrors, or address the theme metaphorically through topics such as self-reflection and contemplation. Prizes will be announced May 18, and visitors can vote on who will receive the People’s Choice Award at the end of the exhibition. More info: attleboroartsmuseum.org/high-art-2022.