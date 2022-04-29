North’s Chocolate Stroll returns Saturday
Downtown Associates of North Attleboro’s annual Chocolate Stroll returns Saturday with a new name: the Spring Fling Chocolate Stroll. It’s scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m. downtown, with 36 vendors participating. Only 200 tickets will be sold and they go on sale at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St. The Stroll was postponed this year from its usual date around Valentine’s Day.
History, baked goods combine in North
Want to learn a bit about local history and try some tasty baked goods at the same time? Then head on down to the Woodcock Garrison House at 362 North Washington St. in North Attleboro on Sunday. Guides will be on hand to give visitors a tour and the history behind the Colonial-era home during the North Attleboro Historical Society Spring Bake Sale and Open House. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The bake sale will take place at the former Adamsdale one-room schoolhouse, next door to the Woodcock Garrison House. The society’s gardens will also be open to walk through. For more information, contact James Hale at 508-431-5137 or hale.james@gmail.com.
Walk to fight hunger
Project Bread, an organization providing food assistance to Massachusetts residents, is holding its 54th annual Walk for Hunger Sunday. The event will be held virtually this year for the third year in a row. Participants will be featured on Project Bread’s social media pages. The organization expects to raise over $1 million to support their work and the work of similar organizations in ending hunger in Massachusetts. Walkers from throughout Massachusetts will all be joining a livestream the day of the event. The livestream will be accessible through Project Bread’s Facebook page. More info: www.projectbread.org.
Norton Library to hold book sale
Friends of the Norton Public Library is holding its annual Spring Book Sale next week in the Community Room of the library, 68 East Main St. The sale begins with a special, Friends-only night from 4 to 7:30 p.m. May 3. It will then be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 and 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 5, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7. The sale will offer gently used books for all ages as well as movies, music, puzzles and games. Proceeds will benefit library programs.
CME raffle fundraiser
The Children’s Museum of Easton is holding a raffle fundraiser with chances to win gift cards and goods from over 40 businesses, including Boston Duck Tours and the Easton Historical Society, valued at over $4,600. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the museum, 9 Sullivan Ave., North Easton during regular hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can also be purchased online at 508-230-3789 or karen@cmeaston.org. The winner will be drawn at the museum’s 26th annual Father’s Day Road Race, to take place on June 19. For more information on the race, visit cmeaston.org/race.