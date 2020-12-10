Capron Park Zoo fundraiser
Friends of Capron Park Zoo are selling a Holiday Raffle Calendar to raise funds for animal enrichment at the Attleboro attraction. For $5 you can purchase a calendar ticket, or for $20 you can purchase five tickets. Prizes include a themed gift basket, local business products, a gift certificate to a local restaurant, a one-year family zoo pass, or $50 in cash. A full list of prizes is on the group’s Facebook page. All drawings will be on Facebook Live. Every winner will be re-entered into the next day’s drawing every day in December. Visitwww.friendsofcpz.org.
Helping toy drive in Mansfield
Even though Mansfield Police are not conducting their annual Fill the Wagons Toy Drive to support the West Side Benevolent Circle’s annual holiday toy effort this year, they got a helping hand from the Five Below store at Mansfield Crossing. Store managers called up Mansfield School Resource Officer Ken Wright and donated 35 bags of toys to the circle, which provides gifts for children in need.
Kitchen program at Cumberland library
“Kitchen Chemistry” is a new program presented by the Children’s Room of the Cumberland Public Library. Follow along virtually with library staff from your own kitchen. Fluffy slime and milk art are just a few of the fun experiments. The program is for ages 5 and up, and adult supervision is required. Many activities require things you will have in your kitchen cabinets and other products will be supplied. This month’s program is from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and will feature crystal candy canes, and a couple of mint experiments. Sign up at www.cumberlandlibrary.org or contact the children’s room at 333-2552, ext. 3.
Learn about the coronavirus
AlertsMA for Residents is a tool Massachusetts is using to communicate with residents about the coronavirus and other important community information. You can choose how you want to be notified — by phone call, text, email, or mobile app — in your preferred language. To sign up visit https://member.everbridge.net.
Expanded postal hours for holidays
Many U.S. post offices will be open for extended hours on Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19, and Sunday, Dec. 13 and 20. Mansfield, Franklin, and Walpole will be open until 1 p.m. Saturdays while the Taunton Green office will be open until 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Norwood post office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.