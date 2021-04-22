Walk for Hunger registration open
The 53rd Walk for Hunger is seeking participants. The virtual fundraiser supports Project Bread‘s work to increase food access for people of all ages in Massachusetts. Fundraising continues until May 2, with fun, virtual events taking place throughout the day. This is the second year as a virtual event for the oldest pledge walk in the country, and it is expected to raise over $1 million. Organizations can form teams. There is no registration fee this year or fundraising minimum. To create a personal or team fundraising page, or to make a donation, visit
or call 617-723-5000.
Foxboro postpones town cleanup
Foxboro is looking to fall for its annual town-wide cleanup. Selectmen at their last meeting agreed to reschedule the Clean-Up Foxboro Day event to the fall — Sept. 11 to be exact. Organizers were worried about a poor turnout this spring because of the pandemic and everyone thought that moving it to 9/11 — a national day of service — was a good idea. School committee member Tina Belanger is a key organizer.
Norton Library selling books
Norton Public Library is holding the second of two outdoor book sales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 on the library lawn/park. The event is weather dependent. Proceeds will support the Friends of the Library and library programs for all ages. New and gently used children’s and adult books will be available. Adult books are $1, children’s books, 50 cents, or fill a brown bag for $5.
Learn about autism acceptance
April is Autism Acceptance Month and area residents are urged to take the opportunity to check out Community Autism Resources at www.community-autism-resources.com. There you can learn about programs, services and listen to podcasts related to autism. Community Autism Resources assists and educates families and professionals to better meet the needs of persons with ASD by helping to build collaborative relationships with those involved. The agency is funded by the state Department of Developmental Services and donors.
Whaling museum expands hours
Looking for something to do for school vacation this week? The New Bedford Whaling Museum has expanded its hours starting this week. After more than a year of reduced hours, the museum is open again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets can be reserved for morning (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or afternoon (1 to 5 p.m.) sessions at www.whalingmuseum.org. The museum has taken a number of steps to help keep visitors and staff members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, including installing UVC air purification systems and conducting around-the-clock cleaning. Timed-entry tickets help staff limit the number of people in the building at any given time, so there is ample space for social distancing. For those who are most comfortable with virtual activities, the museum offers free virtual tours of the Whales Today exhibition. Go to the website to register.
