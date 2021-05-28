Cadillacs
in the
spotlight
The Mass Cruisers car show will feature Cadillacs on Thursday, June 3, at Patriot Place in Foxboro. All Cadillacs, regardless of year, body type or condition, are welcome, says Robert Walton of Norton. Cadillac hearses, limousines, flower cars, ambulances, and customs are included. The New England region of the Cadillac and LaSalle Club says you do not need to be a member to participate. Plan to arrive as close to 5 p.m. as possible. There is no fee for participants or spectators. Questions? Call Walton at 201-819-0070.
Practice electrical safety
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance and his department remind area residents that May is National Electrical Safety Month, which aims to ensure residents take necessary precautions to prevent fires, shocks and burns. Electrical distribution or lighting equipment contribute to about 34,000 home fires per year, resulting in an average of 470 civilian deaths and 1,100 civilian injuries, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. “Electrical safety should be a top priority of homeowners and renters alike,” Lachance said. “We encourage all residents to familiarize themselves with the tips below to help mitigate the chance of any potential fires or accidents from occurring.” The NFPA offers the following safety tips:
- Before using lighting or electrical and extension cords, check them for damage and replace them right away if needed.
- Electrical cords should not run across doorways or under carpets.
- Extension cords should only be used temporarily, and only plug smaller appliances into them. Major appliances, including air conditioners, need to be plugged into a wall outlet.
- Do not plug too many devices into an outlet, and only plug one heat-producing device into an outlet at one time, such as a space heater or toaster.
- Consider installing an advanced circuit breaker, which can shut off electricity when a problem is detected.
- When using a light bulb, ensure it has the correct number of watts.
- Avoid using charging devices on your bed, as devices could overheat.
- Outdoors, only use lighting, extension cords and power tools intended for outdoor use.
- Unplug all appliances when they are not in use to save energy and minimize the risk of shock or fire.
- Call an electrician if: fuses blow frequently, circuit breakers frequently trip, you have a tingling feeling when touching an electrical appliance, wall outlets are warm or discolored, a burning or rubbery smell is coming from an appliance, you notice flickering or dimming lights or see sparks coming from an outlet.
- Make sure all electrical work is conducted by a qualified electrician, and when buying a new home or remodeling, have it inspected for electrical safety.
Have you thanked a firefighter?
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation recently celebrated International Firefighters’ Day, inviting communities, businesses and fire departments to highlight the work firefighters do every day and to thank them for it. Besides thanking firefighters in person, the NFFF suggests sharing a photo of firefighters by posting their pictures on social media platforms, with a hashtag #ThisIsMyFirefighter.
