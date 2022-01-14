Hold off on dumping items in North
Residents taking part in North Attleboro’s curbside trash program who hope to drop off certain items at the town’s recycling center on Mt. Hope Street will have to wait a little longer. A new car and truck scale that is replacing an older one was supposed to be in place this week but a delay with a contractor has pushed the date back to Jan. 25, town officials said. The scale is used to weigh vehicles coming in or out and items that normally go over the scale can’t be accepted. Those include couches, non-town bagged trash, wood, metal and similar items. The recycling center remains open to accept Freon-bearing appliances, other appliances, propane tanks, electronics, televisions, tires, mattresses/box springs, town bagged trash and recycling materials. The recycling center is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday. More information, including prices: www.nattleboro.com/recycling-center.
Health insurance deadlines are coming fast
Deadlines are this month for enrolling in Massachusetts and federal health insurance programs. The federal healthcare.gov deadline is Saturday, Jan. 15 and the deadline for Massachusetts Health Connector is Sunday, Jan. 23. Residents who enroll in new coverage through the Health Connector can have coverage starting Feb. 1. Most qualify for subsidies to help make the state coverage more affordable. There are additional subsidized health plans for the income-eligible that offer lower premiums and co-pays and no deductibles, and there are expanded subsidies through the federal American Rescue Plan. Visit www.MAhealthconnector.org for more information and an application.
Attleboro group will hold education forum
Be Heard: Community Coalition for Education is holding a forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Attleboro community members, students, families, and elected officials are encouraged to attend and share their experiences in engaging with Attleboro public schools. To receive the virtual meeting link, visit https://beheardcoalition.weebly.com.
Photographers invited to show work
The Taunton Art Association is looking for participants in its photography show. Entry is open to artists in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Registration for the show is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The show is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30 in the Barradas Gallery, 42 Williams St., Taunton. For more information: www.tauntonarts.org or call 508-822-4513.
BCC honoring MLK
Bristol Community College is hosting its 22nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Community with a series of events Saturday, Jan. 15, to Friday, Jan. 21. This year’s events feature Bachata dancing, a National Day of Racial Healing and the college’s annual Day of Service Monday. It’s virtual and will include a presentation led by Jibreel Khazan, a member of the Greensboro Four who participated in the Woolworth sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement. For more info, visit www.bristolcc.edu/mlk.
