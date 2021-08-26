Learn about Rehoboth’s one-room schoolhouse
Did you know that Rehoboth has one of the best-preserved one-room schoolhouses? The Hornbine School was built in 1862 and operated until 1937. It esd listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. Even though the school itself is closed, it serves as a local history museum, making it an attraction in the Rehoboth community. If you would like to find out about the rich history of the school building, its neighborhood and development, Dave Downs will be telling all at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26 at the school, located at 144 Hornbine Road. The event is free for Rehoboth Antiquarian Society members and costs $5 for nonmembers.
Night at the Industrial Museum
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum is in the home stretch of the Passport to History 2021 program. The program ends of Sept. 1, so there is still time to stop by the museum at 42 Union St. for a passport and tour. The passport will help you explore other museums and historic spots in the area. Also, the museum is holding its monthly Thursday Night at the Museum on Aug. 26. It will be open late, until 8 p.m. If you would like to visit another time the museum’s regular hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday with an appointment. In order to book an appointment, call the museum at 508-222-3918 either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Stay safe in the heat
With hot weather again upon us, working outside can become dangerous. With this in mind, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has come up with a safety app to prevent heat-related illnesses. The app has a visual indicator of the current heat index and associated risk levels specific to your current location. On top of that, it has an hourly forecast of these predictions, allowing you to plan your work accordingly. Next time you are heading outside to do some work, check the app at www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatapp and plan accordingly.
Share your 9/11 experience
The world changed forever nearly 20 years ago with the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Please consider sharing your experiences about where you were when you heard the news and how the events of that day have impacted you since. The Sun Chronicle is working on a story to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary. Send an email of around 250 words with your thoughts by Sept. 6 to jzandan@thesunchronicle.com. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.