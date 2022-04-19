Check out the daffodils in Attleboro
Keep an eye out for daffodils this month as you pass by the Deborah and Roger Richardson Preserve on Wilmarth Street in Attleboro, where the Attleboro Garden Club and Attleboro Land Trust planted bulbs last fall. A grant from National Garden Clubs supported the project. Seniors from the Attleboro High School Honor Society also helped plant the bulbs for community service credit. Members of the community are invited to tour the area and appreciate all the daffodils, says Joscelyn Vaurieur, co-president of the Attleboro Garden Club.
See a magic show in Norton
Area magician Tommy James will be performing at the Attleboro YMCA’s Norton Outdoor Center, 295 West Main St., at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. James’ performance will be a “roller coaster ride of hilarious magical entertainment,” says the Y. The event, which is free, is geared to children in grades K-5, though all are welcome. Registration is required. Do so at attleboroymca.org/nocspecialevents or call 508-222-7422.
Learn about city’s 1st Black female cop
Annie J. Evans, the first Black female police officer in Attleboro, will be the subject of a free presentation by the Attleboro Historical Preservation Society at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St. Evans, who was born in 1859, was almost 60 when she was first appointed an officer. She served for six years under two different mayors and was an active member of organizations such as John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, Grand Order of Odd Fellows, Order of Good Samaritans, and Independent Order of St. Luke.
State parks offering school vacation fun
Head over to a state park this week for one of many free or low-cost, family friendly programs being offered by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. School vacation events such as scavenger hunts, wildlife tracking, trail hunts, fishing, and more are available at a number of sites, including Borderland State Park in nearby North Easton. For a full list of programs visit mass.gov/info-details/april-school-vacation-week-programs.
Gas down 4 cents in Bay State
The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 4 cents from last week, with regular self-serve averaging $4.07 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday. The price is 22 cents lower than a month ago ($4.29), and $1.33 higher than a year ago. Massachusetts’ average gas price is 1 cent lower than the national average, which dipped 3 cents since last week. In Rhode Island, regular is averaging $4, down 2 cents. Mary Maguire of AAA warns, however, that “these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”
Gas prices in the Bay State peaked at a record $4.35 after climbing 73 cents over the first two weeks in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.