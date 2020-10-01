Happy retirement Sgt. Hale
Attleboro Police Sgt. Robert Hale has retired after 38 years serving on the department, including 13 years as the school resource officer. Colleagues presented him with a cake with a photo of him in his rookie years.
Wrentham connects with nursing home residents
Grey Almeida, a member of the Wrentham School Committee, is helping spearhead a local project to send letters, pictures and drawings from school children to every nursing home resident in a town that has three such homes. “I’m hoping to get enough cards so that every single Wrentham Nursing home resident can receive one,” Almeida said. Superintendent Allan Cameron has shared the information with school families. The materials should be sent to Wrentham Writes, care of Janet Angelico, Wrentham Senior Center, 400 Taunton St., Wrentham MA 02093, and they will be distributed to the nursing homes.
History lessons for students at home
The Rhode Island Historical Society has launched a free new series of Turnkey Google Classrooms for educators, distance learning families and homeschoolers. “Then & Now: The Relevance of History in Current Events” create historical context for stories in social media feeds and on the news. Using primary sources, articles, and videos, each classroom traces how past events have influenced our contemporary world, while empowering students to harness that knowledge to shape the future. Topics include identity and the U.S. Census, the Black experience, protest, suffrage, and immigration. Classrooms are released weekly on Fridays and can be secured by filling out the request form at https://bit.ly/2Hr0sa1 or by emailing mowc@rihs.org.
