Lions buy wheelchair-accessible swing for Capron
TheSouth Attleboro Village Lions
and the South Attleboro Lions have purchased a wheelchair-accessible swing for Capron Park in Attleboro. The city has begun to set up the swing near the children’s playground in the park off County Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned in the near future, the groups say.
That wasn’t just any full moon
Monday night’s full moon was the first of just two supermoons this calendar year. A supermoon appears when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth. It makes the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal, though it’s still 222,211 miles away. April’s full moon is also called a pink moon — the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s nickname for it. The name stems from the full moon coinciding with the early springtime blooms of creeping phlox, a flower native to northern and eastern North America. Also, the idea that a full moon can drive people mad is an old one. In fact, the word lunatic comes from the Latin word luna, meaning “moon.”
Walk of Tears virtual this year
The SADD chapters at King Philip and Franklin high schools are holding the annual Walk of Tears this year but as a virtual event. There is a minimum donation of $10. Register and donate at https://fundly.com/2021-walk-of-tears and complete as many 5K (3.1 miles) runs/walks as you wish through Friday, April 30. Tag @kingphilipSADD in stories and posts on Instagram. To donate by mail, make checks payable to Maura D. Howard Memorial Fund and send to Foxboro Federal Savings, 160 Main St., Norfolk, MA 02056. The walk is in memory of Maura D. Howard and Amy Callaghan, victims of drunk drivers who had been students at the two schools.
College financial aid help available
The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority is helping students and parents complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that unlocks college financial aid from federal, state, and institutional sources. MEFA is hosting “Opportunities for After High School,” a virtual panel discussion, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The panel will include leaders from the state Department of Higher Education, Dean College in Franklin, and Worcester State University. They will detail colleges and programs, available federal and state financial aid, and resources to help complete the FAFSA. To attend, visit mefa.org/events/opportunities-for-after-high-school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.