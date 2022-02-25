North girl sees her ‘Dream Come True’
North Attleboro resident Jayla Shepard, a child with a seizure disorder and motor delays, has been granted her wish for a shopping spree thanks to the Sunshine Foundation’s “Dream Come True” program. It fulfills the wishes of children 3 to 18 years old who have life-long chronic illnesses and conditions, including spina bifida, severe epilepsy, and Down syndrome, or who have suffered from emotional or physical trauma. Jayla expressed extreme gratitude for her “dream come true,” which was made possible by the generosity of a donor. As a publicly funded charity, the Sunshine Foundation relies on donations from individuals and/or corporations to support its work. For more information about the organization, visit sunshinefoundation.org.
Great time to quit smoking, vaping
February is American Heart Month, and the Southeast Tobacco-Free Community Partnership encourages you to take care of your heart by quitting nicotine product use, including smoking or vaping. Smoking is the leading cause of heart disease, and while less is known about the effects of vaping on heart health, the partnership recommends quitting all nicotine products. It also reminds you that the state quit line for tobacco and other nicotine products, 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), is available for free 24 hours a day, every day. The quit line is also available in Spanish at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA, and interpretative services are available in up to 200 languages. For more information, visit mass.gov/quitting or contact Colleen Kennedy-Mello at 774-473-5531 or via email at ckennedy@sevenhills.org.
Register for Pinewood Derby
The scouts of Troup 1 Seekonk are holding a Pinewood Derby race on March 5, which is open to all. Registration closes March 1. There is a $10 entry fee, and funds raised through the race will go toward the troupe’s 2023 “high adventure” trip. Participants will be able to enjoy building and racing their cars in one of three classes: Cub Scouts, open to all scout packs; All Ages, open to all kids and adults; and Outlaw, open to all kids and adults and with no rules limiting car construction. For more information or to register for the race, visit Troop1Seekonk.org.
Skate to raise money for ALS
At 6 p.m. this Sunday, Winter Skate at Patriot Place in Foxboro will wrap up its season with a paint-and-skate event. By donating $20, you can “leave your mark on the ice,” organizers say, and at the same time raise awareness and funds for the ALS Foundation. Participants will be supplied with a painting kit. For more registration info, go to patriot-place.com/events.