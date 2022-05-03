Head to a plant sale for Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what’s better than a gift that also supports the community? Mother’s Day gifts are just one of the many things available at the Attleboro Garden Club’s plant sale, to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St. Perennials, annuals, shrubs, trees and crafts will all be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will benefit civic beautification projects in Attleboro, including gardens maintained by the club at Capron Park, Gilbert Perry Square, and the Attleboro Public Library.
Mansfield advances on ‘High School Quiz Show’
Mansfield High School defeated Shrewsbury High in the quarterfinal round of WGBH-TV’s “High School Quiz Show” and will now go on to compete against North Quincy in the semifinal round on May 14. Past episodes of the show, including the Mansfield vs. Shrewsbury match, can be viewed on YouTube. Just search for “High School Quiz Show.”
Sign up for city summer rec programs
The Attleboro recreation department is accepting registrations for its summer programs. There are a variety of offerings including an all-day summer program for children of working parents, archery and tennis lessons, arts and crafts in the parks, free rounds of golf and lessons, Red Sox tickets, fireworks, Kidz 4th Fun and a family fun movie night at Hayward Field. Pools open for the season on June 29 at 11 a.m. After a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus, swim lessons will return to the George I. Spatcher Memorial Pool on July 11. For more information about the summer programs download the summer brochure or go to https://www.cityofattleboro.us/218/Recreation-Department. Contact Program Coordinator Tim Killion with questions at 774-203-1889 ext. 6 or email atrecreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
Update to Mass. road tests
As of Monday, all Massachusetts driver’s license applicants taking a road test will have to bring their own vehicles, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Applicants had previously been expected to use Commonwealth-owned vehicles as a temporary measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we prepare for the transition back to private cars, we want applicants to be aware of our requirements and to be prepared to arrive sufficiently skilled behind the wheel to pass the road test on their first try,” said Colleen Ogilvie, registrar of motor vehicles. Vehicle requirements include having a valid registration and up-to-date inspection sticker and being able to pass a safety check. For further information, visit mass.gov/roadtest.