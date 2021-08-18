Along the Way

Tee off for some good causes
‘Tis the season for golf fundraisers, and Bristol Community College is holding its annual Birdies for Bayhawks benefit tournament on Monday, Sept. 13, at the Donald Ross-designed Country Club of New Bedford. The proceeds go to funding programs that support scholar-athletes, such as transfer advising and wellness and time management clinics. The registration fee is $175. If you are unable to make the tournament but would still like to support the cause, you can attend the post-tournament dinner for only $50. It starts at 5 p.m. To register, visit www.bristolcc.edu.
Fore the Boys & Girls Clubs
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South Annual Drive For Youth Golf Classic is set for Monday, Aug. 30, at LeBaron Hills Country Club in Lakeville. Last year the tournament sold out, raising $50,000, even though it was limited to 90 golfers because of the pandemic. Golfers can purchase a SuperTicket, which serves as an all day pass allowing entry to all the on-course contests and raffles. They will also get gifts, a grilled lunch, steak tip dinner, and the ability to participate in the award ceremony for the chance to win prizes. For more information visit bgcmetrosouth.org, email kdawkins@bgcmetrosouth.org or call 508-812-3119 x 133.
We Do Care Golf Tournament
The fourth annual We Do Care Golf Tournament will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at Easton Country Club. Tickets cost $150 for an individual or $575 for a foursome. If you would like to just attend the dinner, a single ticket costs $40. To register, go to wedocare.app.neoncrm.com or email jennc@wedocare.org. The tourney is put on by We Do Care, Grief and Loss Inc. of North Easton.
Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge
And last but certainly not least, The Jimmy Fund is holding its annual Golf Challenge on Monday, Aug. 30, at The Cape Club of Sharon. There is no required amount of fundraising, but the Jimmy fund encourages that you reach out to friends, family, and colleagues for help. Challenge yourself to raise $750, the amount required to earn a tee time. Help fight cancer and enjoy a day of golf, food, and prizes. Sign up at JimmyFundGolfChallenge.org. The Jimmy Fund, of course, is world-renowned in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Holiday fair season is coming
The Sun Chronicle will publish its guide to church and nonprofit holiday fairs in September. The guide is being compiled in cooperation with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. If you are not on the collaborative’s list and would like to be included in our guide, email your information to kross@thesunchronicle.com by Aug. 31. Include the name of your event, the date, time, location, and a brief summary of what will be offered. Items are subject to editing.
