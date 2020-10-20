North website offers new attractions
There’s something new on the town of North Attleboro’s website, nattleboro.com. With a click on the town council tab, the user can access all the measures proposed to the council since the beginning of the year. A user can also tap in on the home page to see a comprehensive list of the town’s ongoing capital improvement projects, complete with photos, maps and timelines. Town Manager Michael Borg singled out Rajon Hudson, administrative assistant in his office, for doing the heavy lifting on the work and providing transparency for the public.
New Hope still helping despite virus
New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that helps women in domestic crisis situations, wants it to be known that it is still offering its services despite the pandemic. Its staff has been working remotely and providing support virtually to individuals and families. Anyone in need of support should call New Hope’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-323-4673 (HOPE). The agency is also using secure, confidential Web Chat from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Access it at www.new-hope.org.
Taking pulse of small business
State Sen. Becca Rausch has launched a survey for small business owners within the Norfolk, Bristol, and Middlesex District who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Findings will be used to come up with statewide policy solutions in the Legislature. Any feedback will also be forwarded to the Massachusetts congressional delegation. Business owners can take the survey at www.beccarauschma.com/small-businesses before Friday, Oct. 23. Questions? Email becca.rausch@masenate.gov or call 617-722-1555.
Fewer bad air days
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s regional office has confirmed New Englanders experienced fewer unhealthy air quality days this past summer compared to 2019. Based on preliminary data collected between March and September 2020, there were 18 days when monitors recorded ozone concentrations above levels considered healthy. By contrast, in 2019 there were 23 such days in New England. There were three unhealthy ozone days in Massachusetts, down from five last year.
Beware of insurance scams
Every year during health insurance open enrollment season, scammers try to dupe unsuspecting consumers into sharing personal information that opens them up to identity theft. According to new bbb.org/scamtracker reports, Americans are getting scam calls phishing for their Medicare numbers and other information. One scam involves someone claiming to help navigate Medicare options. In another, the caller warns your Medicare will be discontinued if you don’t re-enroll. To report scams, enroll and for questions involving Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE or visit medicare.gov.; for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), go to healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596. Tips: Be wary of anyone who contacts you unsolicited; decline promotional gifts; beware of free health screenings; guard government-issued numbers; and hang up and go to official websites. Open enrollment runs until Dec. 7 for Medicare and Nov. 1 to Dec.15 for the ACA.
