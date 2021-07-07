Capron Park gets wheelchair swing
When Monique Tedino, a member of the South Attleboro Village Lions Club, saw a YouTube video of a swing that can be used by people in a wheelchair, she set out to bring one to Capron Park in At-tleboro. “I’ve got to do this,” she recalled saying. “I have to bring this to my club. There is a reason why I saw this video.” Tedino got club permission to tap a special needs account and permission from city to put the swing in the park. Due to the coronavirus pan-demic, it remained in the works for two years before the swing was finally installed in June. Now that the swing is ready for use, it has been dedicated to Nikki Costa, the wheelchair-bound granddaughter of South Attleboro Village Lions charter member Fran Costa. It’s the only wheel-chair swing in the area.
VFW Pig Roast Benefit a big hit
The Veterans of Foreign War Post 443 in North Attleboro held its first annual Pig Roast Benefit on June 12, and organizers say the event exceeded all expec-tations. Three-hundred people attended and $10,000 was raised to support veterans in the North Attleboro area, which has already come in handy. The day after the fundraiser, Erik Rivera, the post commander, received a call from a veteran facing termination on one of his utility bills. He told the veteran, “If you had asked me a month ago for assistance, I would have said no. Now you are coming to me with a termination notice and we can say yes.”
Scouts help grow north garden beds
With a little help from local Boy Scouts Troop 33, led by Assistant Scout Master Dylan Desrosiers, North Attleboro Com-munity Gardens has succeeded in growing the number of beds at Codding Farm on High Street. Plainville-based Lewicki & Sons also pitched in, donat-ing the organic soil used to fill the beds. The new areas in the garden were quickly rented by members on a waiting list, but if you would like to garden there as well, email NACGORG@gmail.com.
Mass. drivers
Massachusetts driv-ers are known for being aggressive, but did you know they are also some of the most honest ones in the country? Gunther Volvo Cars Delray Beach asked 3,000 American drivers, “If you dented or scratched someone else’s car while driving, would you leave a mes-sage with your contact information?” Of those polled in Massachusetts, 82% said they would. Utah and Arkansas surpassed all other states at 91%. Nationally, 30% said they would not leave a note.
Red Cross surpassesdonation goal
With the spate of natural disasters in the past year, the Red Cross set its Summer Fund Drive goal at $20,000 in new monthly donations. And the goal has been surpassed with over 1,000 donors, more than 100 of whom are new, raising $80,000. The money will be used to deploy relief teams at a moment’s notice. With the help of the Red Cross, families and com-munities can prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters.
