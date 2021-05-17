Ex-Attleboro judge tabbed for federal bench
Superior Court Judge Angel Kelley, who served on the bench in Attleboro District Court for about three years, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be a U.S. District Court judge. If confirmed, she will be the second African-American judge and second Asian-American judge to serve on the federal bench in Massachusetts, according to the White House. She is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Massachusetts and served as an attorney for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the time of Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. She has served as a superior court regional administrative judge and as chair of the Trial Court Public Outreach Committee.
Lions fundraiser set for Sunday
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club presents “An Afternoon to Remember” Sunday, May 23, to benefit Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston’s research and camper scholarships. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Attleboro Elks Outdoor Pavillion at 887 South Main St. There will be a cash bar, snacks, and a raffle, and The Shittons will play music of the ‘50s and ‘60s. There is a $15 suggested donation for admittance. For tickets, contact Pat at 508-509-5400 or beachgirlpat@msn.com or Judy at 508-269-4641 or judyg003@gmail.com.
Catch ‘Jazzin’ the Blues’
The Attleboro Public Library will present a virtual concert, “Jazzin’ the Blues with Paul Speidel,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. They are two unique concerts, and one can attend one or both. The concerts take listeners on a musical journey from the beginnings of jazz and its country-blues roots through each period of jazz evolution. It will end with modern music, with examples of the blues influences including Latin, soul and rock. For more information, visit www.attleborolibrary.org.
Public input sought on voting initiatives
MassVOTE, a Boston-based voting rights organization, is letting the public know the state’s Joint Committee on Election Laws will be holding a hearing from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 on the VOTES Act. The act includes vote by mail, early voting, same day registration, and more. It will also cover similar voting-related legislation. Written testimony will be accepted by the committee until 5 p.m. Friday, May 21. Email michaela.gaziano@masenate.gov or sean.getchell@mahouse.gov.
Woonsocket museum expands hours
The Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, has expanded its hours. The museum is now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance, though it is not required. Tickets are available at www.rihs.org/buy-tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.