Achilito’s Taqueria helps feed those in need
Achilito’s Taqueria, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, recently donated 300 meals to local families in need through the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Food Access Program. Achilito’s prepared and delivered the meals, which included 150 chicken bowls, 100 ground beef bowls and 50 vegetarian bowls. The meals were then distributed to families. Achilito’s is located in Patriot Place’s North Marketplace.
Attleboro Public Library work progressing
The Attleboro Public Library renovation project is well underway. “Every day brings a new dimension to the work happening inside and outside of the library,” APL officials commented in their latest newsletter. New roofs are almost complete, old HVAC equipment is being removed and the new equipment is being brought in, and lighting fixtures and windows are being replaced. “Work is ongoing throughout the building. We appreciate your patience as we do our best to work around the construction,” officials said. Renovations are scheduled to be complete by August. Follow the library on Facebook for regular updates on the project.
Library Giving Day wrapping up
Speaking of the Attleboro Public Library, its first Library Giving Day fundraiser comes to an end Wednesday, April 7. Library Giving Day is a national online fundraising event that gives library lovers a chance to support their local libraries. APL has a goal of $5,000. Contributions of any amount support library programs, services and collections. These include Summer Reading events, museum and park passes, visiting and virtual speakers, Wi-Fi hotspots and more. To donate, visit the Friends of Attleboro Public Library website at https://aplfriends.org. To donate by check, send it to: Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., Attleboro, MA 02703. The Friends of APL is a 501©3 not-for-profit organization, and donations are tax-deductible.
Paws of Comfort Lions events
The Southeastern MA Paws of Comfort Lions has two fundraising events to benefit local Lions’ charities.
After you clean your closets of unwanted, gently used clothes or linens, drop them off at Bethany Church, 516 Newport Ave., South Attleboro from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, April 10 and 24, and May 8 and 15. If you can’t make one of those dates, text or email Sabrina at 774-282-0255 or saboulay@comast.net. Check out the group’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SEMPawsofComfort/) for more information.
Also, if you’re feeling lucky, a $20 entry could win you a book of 300 $2 scratch tickets. A live drawing on the club’s Facebook page will be held using a computer-generated app. Purchase your chance through VENMO @ssilvestri12 or call/text 617-417-2201.
