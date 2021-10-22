Attleboro will be giving out goodie bags
The ongoing pandemic caused the cancellation of the Attleboro Recreation Department’s annual Halloween parties, but all is not lost. The department will give out trick-or-treat goodie bags on Halloween night at two locations beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until all the bags are gone. All city youngsters are invited to take part. In South Attleboro, the bags will be given out at Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St., with assistance from the South Attleboro Lions and South Attleboro Village Lions. Volunteers will be in the rear of the school, in front of the cafeteria and near the sidewalk. On the East Side, staff will be in the parking lot next to Bartek Recreation Center at 81 Pine St. These are not drive through events — walk-ups only. Questions? Contact Tim Killion at 774-203-1889 or email him at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
Unified hoops team started in Mansfield
A Unified Basketball team has begun play at Mansfield High School. They started earlier this month with a game against Canton High and played their first two home games last week against King Philip and Franklin. The Unified Sports program in Massachusetts allows students with disabilities the opportunity to play high school sports alongside their peers in a fun and supportive environment. Student athletes with disabilities are paired with students without disabilities (known as “partners”). The MHS team is coached by Mansfield High special education teacher David Rosa and special education paraprofessional Chris Fong. Qualters Middle School paraprofessional Kerry McClusksy is the team’s volunteer assistant coach. Team members include Yaman Abou-Allaban, Trevor Angland, Olivia Bovey, Leo Evans, Carla Guirguis, Dana Guirguis, Kathryn Guravage, Sawyer Low, Dylan Monaghan, Amanda O’Neill (co-captain), Kyle Quinn (co-captain), Brodie Rodriguez, Jason Stokinger and JT Veiking.
