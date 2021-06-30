Norton Reservoir great for fishing
Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? Norton Reservoir off Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) in Norton is highly rated as a fishing spot. With the summer season and pandemic, more anglers than ever are choosing to fish locally, and FishingBooker, a platform for anglers, recently compiled a list of the best destinations in Massachusetts. Norton Reservoir made the list as one of the best freshwater locations. “Norton Reservoir is a popular freshwater hub and one that you can visit any time of year. You can wade your way through most of the reservoir, looking for Largemouth Bass, Crappie, and Chain Pickerel as you go. White Perch are probably the most common catch, and there’s a lot of them in these waters. If you’re a fan of ice fishing, visit the reservoir in the winter months for some memorable action,” the platform said.
Pets and fireworks
For many pets, fireworks can bring fear and anxiety because of their unpredictable noise and vibration. Trupanion, which provides medical insurance for cats and dogs, offers these helpful tips and insight on what to do about the problem:
- Place your pet in a familiar environment where they will feel the most secure, such as a kennel, bedroom, or a gated-off area where they spend most of their time.
- Leave a TV or radio on, or turn on a fan to help sound-sensitive pets.
- Consider body wraps, pheromone diffusers, or calming collars.
- For more severely anxious pets, talk with your veterinarian about medication.
Also, ensure pets stay hydrated with plenty of water, avoid feeding table scraps from a BBQ as it can cause a serious stomach ache, and beware of bones and corn-on-the-cob as pets can swallow those foods whole and not be able to digest them properly. And make sure they are wearing ID/collars in case they run off.
Car show at Patriot Place
The next Cruise Night with Mass Cruisers at Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro is Thursday night. The shows are held every other Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. Enjoy hundreds of vintage and classic cars from across New England. Presented by Bass Pro Shops, the car shows continue through Oct. 21. August shows are Aug. 19 and 26, and dates are subject to change depending on weather and events at Gillette Stadium. There is no charge. For the schedule go to www.patriot-place.com/masscruisers.
Norfolk summer concerts ongoing
Norfolk’s summer concert series takes place on Town Hill, the town common, most Thursday nights, including this Thursday, through Aug. 5. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. Norfolk Recreation will try to reschedule concerts to the following Monday if they are cancelled for rain. Check Norfolk Recreation’s Facebook page for updates. Here’s the lineup:
July 1, BC & Company, a 10-piece band featuring swing, rock and more.
July 8, Music Matters, rock, pop, and country covers.
July 15, the Reminisants, oldies.
July 22, Electric Youth, a song and dance group from the Franklin School of Performing Arts.
July 29, Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band, playing Big Band music.
Aug. 5, Berkshire Valley Boys, classic rock, pop and more.
