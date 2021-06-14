Literacy Center recognition
The Literacy Center of Attleboro is holding An Evening of Recognition Thursday night to celebrate the achievements of students and volunteers during the most unusual and challenging past year. The Zoom event is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitwww.theliteracycenter.com
for more information and to get the link.
Norfolk Farmers Market starting
The Norfolk Farmers Market is scheduled to begin Wednesday and run Wednesdays until Sept. 22 on Town Hill, the town common. Hours are 3 to 6 p.m.
Rehoboth Antiquarian Society scholarship
The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society awards a scholarship of up to $1,000 each year to a student who exemplifies its mission to preserve, promote and enhance the significant historical, educational and cultural assets of Rehoboth. Candidates must live in or near the Greater Rehoboth area and prove acceptance to, or be currently enrolled in, a post-secondary discipline related to museum or library studies such as history, archaeology, anthropology, conservation, restoration, preservation, or library science. Additional consideration will be given to candidates involved in programs relating to the Blanding Library or Carpenter Museum. Applications are due by Tuesday, June 15 and can be found at www.rehobothantiquarian.org/ras-scholarship.
Vets job fair set for Thursday
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Boston Veterans Virtual Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. There will be a range of businesses represented, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with opportunities from entry level to senior management. DAV benefits advocates will be available to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs. “Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “This mission is made much, much more difficult in the face of a national pandemic.” To register for the Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.
Habitat for Humanity to hold sessions
June is National Homeownership Month and South Shore Habitat for Humanity, which works to build affordable housing, is holding two informational sessions. “Energy + Efficiency = Savings is taking place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A panel will share tips on how you can make your home more energy efficient. “Make Your Home Smart” is being held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Learn how to make your life simpler, safer and more efficient by making your home smart. For more information and how to register for the virtual sessions, visit www.sshabitat.org.
