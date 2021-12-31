Take plunge for Hebron Food Pantry
Feeling polar? The 7th Annual Food Pantry Plunge to benefit the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro is taking place at noon Saturday -- New Year’s Day -- at Fogland Beach on Fogland Road in Tiverton, R.I. “We at the pantry so appreciate the willingness of plungers to not only go into the water but raise money for the food pantry,” Executive Director Carissa Phillips said. Non-plungers are invited to cheer on the plungers. Every $1 donated will enable the pantry to purchase $20 worth of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. The Hebron Food Pantry serves residents of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Seekonk. For more information, call 1-774-254-1244 or email shell8666@hotmail.com.
‘Coffee with the Sheriff’
The sheriff is coming to town. But Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott only wants to have a coffee and chat with local residents. McDermott will be at Cilla’s Coffeehouse at 5 Liberty Lane from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, as part of his “Coffee with the Sheriff” tour of the county. The event at Cilla’s is the only stop in The Sun Chronicle readership area. A full schedule can be found at norfolksheriff.com/coffee.
Mansfield looking forward to Fall Festival’s return
Because of the pandemic, Mansfield’s Fall Festival at Fulton Pond was canceled this year, but organizers are planning for a big return next fall. “We’re going to hold and have a wonderful event in 2022,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas told select board members, adding it was in the best interests to hold off on the event this year. The inaugural family-oriented festival was held over two days in October 2019 and featured art, cultural attractions, food, entertainment and history. It also showcased the rehabilitation work around Fulton Pond. The event was also canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Help Habitat for Humanity
The South Shore Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes for low-income residents in the area, is looking for donations to buy building materials. The organization, based in Weymouth, reminds area residents Friday is the deadline to get a tax deduction on donations for this tax filing year. “We need your support today to start off strong in the new year so we can build more homes and change more lives in 2022,” the organization says. Visit https://sshabitat.org.
