Celebrate Italian culture at LaSalette
The third annual Italian Cultural Festival in honor of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina is set for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at LaSalette Shrine off Park Street (Route 118) in Attleboro. Food, music and other aspects of Italian culture will be featured. There will also be souvenir tables, dedication of a flower garden at 1 p.m., a talk at 1:30 p.m. by LaSalette Father John Welch, a raffle and a procession and Mass at the outdoor chapel at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will support LaSalette ministries. For more information, visit www.lasaletteattleboroshrine.org. (Note to readers: The Sept. 10 Notester column in The Sun Chronicle erroneously reported that the festival would be held Thursday, Sept. 24.)
Literacy Center honored
The Library of Congress is out with its 2020 Literacy Awards, and The Literacy Center of Attleboro is a Best Practices Honoree. The awards honor organizations doing exemplary, innovative and replicable work. “Collectively, all of these awards spotlight the great efforts underway to promote literacy and respond to the needs of our time,” the library said. “This is a tremendous honor and the entire TLC team is thrilled to be recognized,” the Literacy Center said.
It’s Emergency Preparedness Month
With hurricane season in full swing, area residents and organizations are asked to take steps to prepare for emergencies. September has been declared Emergency Preparedness Month by Gov. Charlie Baker and is also being recognized nationwide. Residents are encouraged to use resources provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to prepare themselves, their family, their property and their community for an emergency or natural disaster. Vulnerable populations include children, seniors, pets and those living with disabilities or who may be immuno-compromised. During an emergency or natural disaster, it is imperative an emergency plan or response takes into account the specific needs of these groups, officials said. Tips can be found at www.ready.gov/september. The American Red Cross urges the public to build a kit, make a plan and be informed.
Check out raptors in Cumberland
The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will be bringing their “Raptor Encounter” show to the lawn of the Cumberland Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Attleboro area residents are welcome. Rain date is Sunday, same time. Owls, falcons and hawks will be showcased, and attendees will discover the adaptations the birds of prey make to survive. The show is best suited for children ages 4 through 5th grade. Bring a blanket to sit on, and everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. Check the library’s Facebook page for updates. For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org, contact the Children’s Room at 333-2552, ext. 3, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.